Viral video

Johny Lever tries wasabi for first time in viral video, his expression is too funny to miss- Watch

“Wasabi chakh kar fresh hogaya,” Johny Lever wrote in the caption of his post. 

Actor and comedian Johny Lever have once again shocked everyone with his timeless expressions and quirks. Johny Lever is quite active on his Instagram page and posts pictures, videos and reels regularly. The actor posts mostly funny content on his page which goes viral almost every time. 

This time Johny Lever has shared a video of himself trying wasabi for the first time and his fans can’t keep calm. The video clip has left many people in splits after his expressions got to them. 

The video starts with him sitting in a restaurant and glancing at a plate that is in front of him. He slowly picks up his fork and tries a little bit of wasabi. The next part of the video has left the internet in splits. The comedian can be seen emoting to every single flavour that he is experiencing.

The clip was posted on social media by Johny Lever himself, with a caption that reads, “Wasabi chakh kar fresh hogaya.” 

Watch the video here: 

Till now, the video has garnered more than 5.1 million views. Johny Lever’s fans have also showered the video with love, appreciation and some funny comments. 

