Leopard And Cub Invade Mumbai TV Serial Set — Internet Raises Concerns

Imagine having an encounter with a leopard. How will you react? Chances are you will try to run away from the area and be in a state of panic until the situation is in complete control. Well, this is exactly what happened when a leopard, along with its cub, made its way to the sets of a Marathi TV serial in Mumbai on July 26. According to ANI, the leopard entered the Film City in the Goregaon when the filming of Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, a Marathi family drama, was going on. News agency ANI shared a terrifying video on social media platform X (earlier called Twitter).

In the video can be seen the crew members trying to run away from the spot to protect their lives as the leopard walks on the sets. It was filmed walking on construction beams on the set. The incident occurred at around 4 pm on July 26.

Government Not Taking Strong Measures, Says AICWA President

Meanwhile, the president of All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Suresh Shyamlal Gupta expressed his resentment saying that the government is not taking strong measures and it could have cost someone’s life. He said, “More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. Government is not taking strong measures towards this.”

Internet Calls Out AICWA For Encroaching Forests

As the president of AICWA complained against the government and asked them to take strong measures, Twitter users had a completely different take on the issue. They started calling out AICWA President for his hypocrisy urging the government to give leopards and other animals their homes back.

One user reacted, “You are in his home, not the other way round... Move all these studios to karjat or beyond virar and sell the land in Mumbai.”

Another shared his opinion and wrote, “When you convert their jungles to concrete jungles then they will come to search for their original habitat. Nothing wrong in it.

An individual commented, “Yes govt should take strong measures by giving leopards and other animals their homes back.”

One of the users tweeted, “Hypocrisy ki bhi Seema hoti hai. This is expected when you choose to make a film studio right in the middle of the forest.”

The huge area of Film City is located on the periphery of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. This park is home to many leopards with its boundaries also touching the Aarey Milk Colony. The colony is a forest area within Mumbai.