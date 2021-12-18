हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Lioness jumps over man, you can't imagine what happened next- Watch viral video

 At the beginning of the clip, it seems like the lioness is going to attack Val but it actually is hugging its caretaker.

Lioness jumps over man, you can&#039;t imagine what happened next- Watch viral video
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Wild animals especially lions and leopards are known for their beasty nature and humans are terrified of them. But like all animals, they also crave warmth and love and if provided, they may become friendly to humans like any other pet.

One such loving bond is shared by the lioness named Sirga at a reserve in the Kalahari desert of Botswana with its caretaker Val Gruener who recently shared his video in which Sirga is seen cuddling with its caretaker. At the beginning of the clip, it seems like the lioness is going to attack Val but it actually is hugging its caretaker. Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sirga (@sirgathelioness)

People across the globe are loving the adorable lioness as the video is going crazily viral on social media platforms. Gruener often shares adorable clips and images of him and Sirga on ‘sirgathelioness’ that has over 78k followers.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralTrendingViral videolionessKalahari Desert
Next
Story

Desi dadi grooves like a boss to Sara Ali Khan's Chaka Chak song, netizens love it - Watch!

Must Watch

PT6M40S

The workers created a ruckus during the raid on the house of SP leaders