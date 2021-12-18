Lioness jumps over man, you can't imagine what happened next- Watch viral video

New Delhi: Wild animals especially lions and leopards are known for their beasty nature and humans are terrified of them. But like all animals, they also crave warmth and love and if provided, they may become friendly to humans like any other pet.

One such loving bond is shared by the lioness named Sirga at a reserve in the Kalahari desert of Botswana with its caretaker Val Gruener who recently shared his video in which Sirga is seen cuddling with its caretaker. At the beginning of the clip, it seems like the lioness is going to attack Val but it actually is hugging its caretaker. Have a look:

People across the globe are loving the adorable lioness as the video is going crazily viral on social media platforms. Gruener often shares adorable clips and images of him and Sirga on ‘sirgathelioness’ that has over 78k followers.