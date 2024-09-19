Madness For Social Media? Man Nearly Crushed By Train While Taking Selfie, Escapes Death By Seconds

In a bizarre and dangerous stunt, a man from Darjeeling, India, put his life at risk for a selfie that nearly ended in tragedy. In a viral video, the man has been identified as Sonu. He can be seen standing on a toy train track, trying to take a selfie while the train approaches. Despite the train's horn blaring and his wife screaming in fear, Sonu refuses to move, focusing solely on capturing the 'perfect shot'.

The incident, which was posted on Instagram three days ago, has since garnered over 5.5 million views, sparking widespread outrage and concern. Social media users have expressed shock at the man's reckless behavior, criticizing him for putting his life and others in danger. Some speculated that he pulled this stunt purely for social media attention, while others condemned the increasing trend of dangerous behavior for the sake of going viral.

In the video, just as the train inches closer, a passerby quickly intervenes, dragging Sonu off the tracks, narrowly avoiding what could have been a horrific accident. The video's caption reads, 'Narrow escape in the pursuit of a selfie.' This risky behavior isn't a one-off, as people across the world have been taking selfies in dangerous locations, sometimes paying the ultimate price.

Many Instagram users tagged the Railway Protection Force (RPF), urging them to take legal action against the man. One user wrote, "He should face consequences for his foolishness." Another commented, "I have no sympathy for people like this. Let him die." Yet, a few viewers dismissed the event as a staged act, with one commenting sarcastically, "Nice script."

This incident raises the question: how far are people willing to go for attention on social media? For some, it seems the line between reality and 'likes' has blurred dangerously.