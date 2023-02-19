Manipur Karam Resort Viral Video: What Happened on Valentine’s Day? Why is Karam Resort Trending?

NEW DELHI: Karam Hotel and Resort, a popular luxury resort located in the picturesque state of Manipur, has been trending very high on Twitter these days, triggering speculations about the reasons behind a sudden online search for the same. It has now emerged that a video of a couple spending some intimate moments at the Karam Hotel and Resort on Valentine’s Day, filmed secretly by an unknown person, has become viral on Twitter and other video-sharing platforms like YouTube.

The video is spreading like wildfire on social media platforms and this has led to a high volume of searches for the popular Manipuri resort on Twitter, Google and YouTube.

Who Shot the Manipur Karam Resort Viral Video?

It is not yet known who filmed the video and shared it on social media platforms. The video, which is inappropriate for viewing and violates community guidelines for sharing on social platforms, shows a couple having an intimate moment, unaware of the fact that they are being filmed secretly. While some say that it amounts to an invasion of privacy, others demand that strict action be taken against those responsible for uploading the video on social platforms.

The video in question was shot on Valentine’s Day when the couple came to Karam Resort to spend some time. Due to the viral video controversy, the Karam Hotel and Resort has grabbed many eyeballs and undue attention from people. People are highly upset that the private footage of a couple who came there to spend Valentine’s Day was made public without their knowledge.

A lot of online users have been defending the couple, saying that have every right to do what they want and no one has the right to invade their privacy.

What Did Karam Resort Officials Say?

The resort officials have issued a clarification denying any illegal use of their property for making the video. Even though the video has caused a lot of stir, the Karam Resort claims that it was not shot on their property. Whatever one says, the Karam Hotel & Resort viral video controversy has triggered concerns about privacy and the risks of personal information getting leaked online. Many people want stringent laws against sharing of explicit content without permission and more protection for people’s privacy rights.