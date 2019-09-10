Man's prompt action saves kitten from getting hit by car. Watch viral video

New Delhi: A man's prompt action saved a kitten from getting hit by a car in Russia. A video of which has gone viral on social media.

It shows the kitten swiftly walking towards a parked car and hiding underneath it. Unaware of its presence under the car, the driver starts the vehicle. As the car begins to move, a man suddenly rushes from behind and alerts the driver by patting on the windowpane and eventually rescues the poor kitten from getting crushed.

According to the video posted on YouTube, the incident took place on September 5 in front of a school in Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk town.

Watch the viral video here:

In a similar incident, two men had saved a kitten's life on a busy highway. On seeing the kitten stranded on the road, a biker tried to stop the traffic approaching from the other side and picked it up while the other man joined him to check on it.

Here's the video we are talking about:

just two guys saving a kitten's life pic.twitter.com/ko5d91GeDJ — Ad Infinitum (@Ad_Inifinitum) September 2, 2019

