close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
cat viral videos

Man's prompt action saves kitten from getting hit by car. Watch viral video

A video of which has gone viral on social media shows a kitten swiftly walking towards a parked car and hiding underneath it. Unaware of its presence under the car, the driver starts the vehicle. As the car begins to move, a man suddenly rushes from behind and alerts the driver and eventually rescues the poor kitten from getting crushed. 

Man&#039;s prompt action saves kitten from getting hit by car. Watch viral video
Representational image (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A man's prompt action saved a kitten from getting hit by a car in Russia. A video of which has gone viral on social media. 

It shows the kitten swiftly walking towards a parked car and hiding underneath it. Unaware of its presence under the car, the driver starts the vehicle. As the car begins to move, a man suddenly rushes from behind and alerts the driver by patting on the windowpane and eventually rescues the poor kitten from getting crushed. 

According to the video posted on YouTube, the incident took place on September 5 in front of a school in Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk town.

Watch the viral video here:

In a similar incident, two men had saved a kitten's life on a busy highway. On seeing the kitten stranded on the road, a biker tried to stop the traffic approaching from the other side and picked it up while the other man joined him to check on it.

Here's the video we are talking about:

Have a similar story to share? Tell us in the comments section below. 

Click here to read other trending stories. 

Tags:
cat viral videosCATViral Videos
Next
Story

'Horrifying': Mutant calf born with 'human face' in Argentina shocks Twitter and us too

Must Watch

PT51S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour