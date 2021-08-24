हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
angry bride

Naaraz dulhan ne roke kadam: Bride refuses to enter wedding venue for this reason, watch viral video

Bride refused to enter the venue until her favorite song was played. A clip from the event went viral on the internet and has been widely shared on social media. 

Picture credits: Twitter/ DNA

New Delhi: A perfect marriage is one of the many dreams of a girl since childhood. All the pre-marriage rituals, the wedding dress, and most importantly their entry to the wedding. The bride’s entry is the most important thing at a wedding as it is when everyone, including the groom, sees how his, wife to be looking. Nowadays bride’s entry is planned, with songs, dance performances.

However, in one such incident, a bride refused to enter the venue because the song she chose was not playing. She got angry and refused to enter the wedding venue.

The bride said, she won't enter until the song is played. In the video, you can see the bride saying in Hindi, "That song only will be played, I had told them."

The video has gone viral and was first shared by a page named, "TheWeddingBrigade."      

 

 

Users reacted to the video and one of them commented, "Babes entry mat karna jab tak song na lag jaye." Another one commented, "I can understand her pain loll". Another user commented, "I feel her pain this was exactly me and this exact song was played at mine".

