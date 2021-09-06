‘Not said by me, thank you’: Ratan Tata calls liquor sales-Aadhaar card quote attributed to him ‘fake’

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata took to Instagram and shared a story calling a viral quote attributed to him ‘fake’. He wrote, “This was not said by me. Thank you.”

In a post doing rounds on social media, the 83-year-old businessman’s name was put. The post advocated the use of Aadhaar Card for liquor sales.

The post read, “Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers.”

It further read, “Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they buy alcohol."

Public figures have been constantly facing the problem of fake news on social media. Every now and then, a few posts go viral attributing bizarre quotes to them.

Ratan Tata had been a victim of such news last year when he was wrongly attributed for a statement on the downfall of economy. It was claimed in the post that he doesn’t agree with the experts on the issue of economy and its relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Tata was quick to point out that he had nothing to do with any such statement. Tata wrote on Twitter, “This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care.”

With fake news taking over social media, the celebrities have only one way of countering it and that is to release a denial as soon as possible.

