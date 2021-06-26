Nurse injects empty syringe during COVID vaccine drive in Bihar's Chhapra, video goes viral

New Delhi: In a shocker, a nurse in Bihar reportedly injected an empty syringe during the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in Bihar`s Chapra town. The incident occurred on June 21, and has been widely shared on social media.

The officials in a statement said that the nurse has been removed from the COVID centre and the Health Department has issued a show cause notice to her, IANS reported.

WATCH VIDEO:

Somewhere in #Bihar , Look at Bihari style , without vaccine giving injection, but friends were recording everything on mobile & when they came back to home , saw the truth @DrJwalaG @ShibuVarkey_dr @mangalpandeybjp @ArvinderSoin #FreeVaccine pic.twitter.com/IcCwFTXlMy — The Warrior X (@optimusprime699) June 24, 2021

The man in question, has been identified as Azher Hussain. He went to the vaccination centre at Behrampur Imambara Madarsa, along with his friend Aman Khan, to take the first dose.

The nurse, jabbed the syringe into Hussin`s arm without filling the COVID vaccine and the entire process was captured into the mobile phone by Aman Khan. Funnily enough, neither of the men noted that the syringe was empty.

Later, when they saw the video at home that a shocked Hussain realised that an empty syringe was injected into his arm.