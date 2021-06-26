हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Nurse injects empty syringe during COVID vaccine drive in Bihar's Chhapra, video goes viral

In Bihar's Chapra town, a nurse mistakenly injected an empty syringe into the arms of a youth during the COVID-19 vaccination. The video has gone viral and the nurse has been removed from duty.

(Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a shocker, a nurse in Bihar reportedly injected an empty syringe during the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in Bihar`s Chapra town. The incident occurred on June 21, and has been widely shared on social media.

The officials in a statement said that the nurse has been removed from the COVID centre and the Health Department has issued a show cause notice to her, IANS reported.

WATCH VIDEO: 

The man in question, has been identified as Azher Hussain. He went to the vaccination centre at Behrampur Imambara Madarsa, along with his friend Aman Khan, to take the first dose.

The nurse, jabbed the syringe into Hussin`s arm without filling the COVID vaccine and the entire process was captured into the mobile phone by Aman Khan. Funnily enough, neither of the men noted that the syringe was empty.

Later, when they saw the video at home that a shocked Hussain realised that an empty syringe was injected into his arm.

