हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Fevicol, Amul come up with hilarious take on 'Cristiano Ronaldo removing soda bottle' event - See here

As the world watched in shock and awe when football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles kept in front of him during a presser, some used the classic moment to come up with hilarious adverts.

Fevicol, Amul come up with hilarious take on &#039;Cristiano Ronaldo removing soda bottle&#039; event - See here

New Delhi: As the world watched in shock and awe when football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles kept in front of him during a presser, some used the classic moment to come up with hilarious adverts.

Popular adhesive brand Fevicol, who has always entertained the masses with its wit, came up with an absolute kicker of an advertisement. Taking to Twitter the brand posted a pic of fevicol tubs on the presser table with the caption : “Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghategi (Neither the bottles will move nor will the valuation drop)."

Check the tweet below.

Not to be left behind, Amul too came up with a cheeky take on the whole incident.

It is has been reported that, Ronaldo's gesture of removing the two bottles of soda and replacing it with a water has caused Coca-Cola a loss of nearly $4 billion of its market value. 

Meanwhile, Portugal’s superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's act was followed by Paul Pogba and latest to join was Italy’s Manuel Locatelli. He too set aside the Coca-Cola bottles out of the camera’s view before sitting down for the press conference.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral worldViral India
Next
Story

One-man army: Kerela man digs a well all by himself, leaves netizens astonished

Must Watch

PT13M1S

Haryana: Case of burning a person alive in farmers' protest, accused arrested from Jhajjar