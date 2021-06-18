Fevicol, Amul come up with hilarious take on 'Cristiano Ronaldo removing soda bottle' event - See here

New Delhi: As the world watched in shock and awe when football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles kept in front of him during a presser, some used the classic moment to come up with hilarious adverts.

Popular adhesive brand Fevicol, who has always entertained the masses with its wit, came up with an absolute kicker of an advertisement. Taking to Twitter the brand posted a pic of fevicol tubs on the presser table with the caption : “Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghategi (Neither the bottles will move nor will the valuation drop)."

Not to be left behind, Amul too came up with a cheeky take on the whole incident.

It is has been reported that, Ronaldo's gesture of removing the two bottles of soda and replacing it with a water has caused Coca-Cola a loss of nearly $4 billion of its market value.

Meanwhile, Portugal’s superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's act was followed by Paul Pogba and latest to join was Italy’s Manuel Locatelli. He too set aside the Coca-Cola bottles out of the camera’s view before sitting down for the press conference.