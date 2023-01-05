Optical Illusion Test: ONLY a few can spot wolf and snake in the picture in 10 seconds - are you one of them?

Optical Illusions are fascinating! Do you sometimes feel that your eyes are playing a trick? Do you feel as if you see something that's not there, or there's something that is actually there but you can't see? It might be a result of an optical illusion. So what exactly is an optical illusion? Basically, our eyes send information to our brains that tricks us into perceiving something which is actually not real. So what we perceive in an image is removed from the truth. In some cases, how we perceive a particular image also tells us things about our personality.

In this particular image here, there's a snake and a wolf hidden amidst the jungle. If you see the image from a particular angle, you might be able to make out the two in the forest.

Optical illusion for IQ test: Only a few can spot the animals in the image

This optical illusion picture can make for an entertaining IQ exercise. Both children and adults can try to find out the wolf and the snake in the picture. The optical illusion will help you jog your mind and find solutions to some interesting puzzles! Here you have 10 seconds to solve this.

Optical illusion test with answer: Did you spot the wolf and snake

You have 10 seconds to figure out the snake and the wolf in the picture. Set a timer, 10 seconds are all you have. Look a little harder...but if you have not managed to find out the two animals (one albeit a reptile), do not worry. Check the image below. We have circled the snake and the wolf for you in the original image. Check below:

Have you now figured them out? This is indeed fun, right!

Optical illusion: A good exercise for the brain

If you managed to spot the wold and snake in 10 seconds, congratulations! You are definitely a keen observer. If you didn't, do not worry. Keep checking similar optical illusions and with practice, you will be perfect. Optical illusions are entertaining, addictive and a good way to exercise our brains.

