Viral

Ostrich joins the 'rat race'! Viral video from busy Lahore street has netizens in splits

A motorist recorded the unusual scene from Lahore's Canal Road as the big bird ram amok in the city, watch it here.

Ostrich joins the &#039;rat race&#039;! Viral video from busy Lahore street has netizens in splits

New Delhi: The power of internet is seemless who would have thought that they would get to see an Ostrich running freely on a busy street. The bizarre incident took place in Pakistan's Lahore on Monday.

A video of an ostrich running right in the middle of a busy street as cars and two-wheelers manouvoured past it has been shared widely.The bird appeared on the road and started running there for a long time, causing disruption in traffic, GeoTV reported.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by a handle named - 'VeryOrdinaryDoctor' with the caption: "Me running to catch the bus to work every morning!" Which invoked quite a few laughs on social media. 

Watch:

The video has gather more than 97,000 views since it was uploaded on Monday.

Some users wondered if the bird escaped a zoo and sympathised saying, "Poor thing must be so terrified". While another wanted acccountability from zoo keepers. "Zoo keepers must be held accountable for this incident," a user wrote.

A local news report claimed that there was a second ostrich on the road. However, it is not clear how the birds came to be loose on the streets of Lahore. 

A group of people chased chased both the birds trying to capture them for safety, though one of the two birds died due to strangulation after someone tried to hold it down. A man held the bird by its neck constricting the windpipe and choking it to death, the local media reported.

The authorities said an investigation into the incident had been ordered.

