Quick Divorce: Kuwait Couple Ends Marriage Just 3 Minutes After Wedding for Shocking Reason

Days after the Dubai Princess' divorce news, a video has gone viral on social media where a couple can be seen getting a divorce within minutes of their marriage. A couple divorced just three minutes after their wedding when the groom insulted the bride as they exited the ceremony, according to a report in the Independent's Indy.

After the ceremony concluded, the couple began to leave the courthouse when the bride stumbled. As reported by the Metro, the groom called her "stupid" for tripping. Enraged by his remark, the bride immediately requested an annulment from the judge, who promptly granted it just three minutes after they were wed. This is believed to be the shortest marriage in the nation's history.

The incident, which occurred in 2019, has recently resurfaced on social media.

In another recent event, Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, announced her divorce on Instagram. She claimed her former husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, was "occupied with other companions."

In her post, the 30-year-old princess utilized the triple talaq, an Islamic divorce method traditionally used by men, which involves saying "talaq" three times.

"As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you,” Mahra wrote. "Take care. Your ex-wife."

In 2004, another couple in the United Kingdom divorced after just 90 minutes of marriage. Following their vows at the Stockport Register Office in Greater Manchester, Scott McKie and Victoria Anderson's marriage ended abruptly. The bride was furious over her husband's toast to her bridesmaids and struck him with an ashtray at their reception.

Police were called, and McKie assaulted two officers before spending the night in jail, while his wife celebrated their divorce by cancelling their honeymoon in Corfu.