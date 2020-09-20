Rare blue snake coils around a red rose, scary video goes viral -Watch

Beauty can be dangerous at times. The viral video of a blue snake coiled around a red rose proves it. The beautiful red and blue colour contrast is making netizens go 'wow' but the rare species snake Blue Pit Viper is too dangerous to be around.

The video is going viral on Twitter, after a user @planetpng shared a 12-second clip with the caption "The incredibly beautiful Blue Pit Viper."

The incredibly beautiful Blue Pit Viper pic.twitter.com/zBSIs0cs2t — Life on Earth (@planetpng) September 17, 2020

Blue pit viper is the rare blue variety of the white-lipped island pit viper. The species is found in Indonesia and East Timor.

No matter how beautiful blue pit vipers appear, they are dangerously venomous. The island-dwelling snake is known to be an aggressive predator.

The viral video has received more than 111.9k views and over 9,000 likes. The video has been retweeted 3.9 k times.