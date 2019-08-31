close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Snake

Rare footage shows how a baby snake slithers out of amniotic sac - Watch

Initially shared on Twitter by photographer Dominic Greves, the footage shows the snake struggles hard to get out of the sac. It uses its head to break the translucent sack and once it's able to do so, it slithers its way in the grass to join its mother. 

Rare footage shows how a baby snake slithers out of amniotic sac - Watch
Image used for representation (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A rare video that has recently gone viral on social media shows how a baby snake slithers to get out of its amniotic sac, a fluid-filled sac that contains and protects a foetus. 

Initially shared on Twitter by photographer Dominic Greves, the footage shows the snake struggles hard to get out of the sac. It uses its head to break the translucent sack and once it's able to do so, it slithers its way in the grass to join its mother. 

Watch the video here:

It has been viewed over 44,000 times and the post is flooded with comments. While some are fascinated to see the rare footage, some found it to be an unpleasant sight.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

"We saw an adult female adder lying in the heather which moved away after it was spotted," Dominic Greves told Daily Mail. 

"Soon afterwards one of our group spotted a baby adder writhing around in a transparent sac where the female had been lying. After a couple of minutes the baby adder pushed its way through the sac membrane and slithered off into the heather," he added. 

Click here to read other trending stories. 

Tags:
Snakesnake slitherssnake viral video
Next
Story

Know why rare bats in Cuba get 'manicures' from scientists

Must Watch

PT3M12S

5W1H: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat meets victims of ceasefire violations along LoC