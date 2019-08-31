Rare footage shows how a baby snake slithers out of amniotic sac - Watch

New Delhi: A rare video that has recently gone viral on social media shows how a baby snake slithers to get out of its amniotic sac, a fluid-filled sac that contains and protects a foetus.

Initially shared on Twitter by photographer Dominic Greves, the footage shows the snake struggles hard to get out of the sac. It uses its head to break the translucent sack and once it's able to do so, it slithers its way in the grass to join its mother.

Watch the video here:

It has been viewed over 44,000 times and the post is flooded with comments. While some are fascinated to see the rare footage, some found it to be an unpleasant sight.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

What an amazing thing to witness! Thank you for sharing. — Swift Awareness Week (@swiftsweek) August 7, 2019

What a fabulous thing to witness, count yourself extremely lucky to have seen this — Allan Chard (@AllanChard) August 7, 2019

Can't stand them Not from when I was young always watching out for them on the moors and nearly putting my foot on one many times just turn me cold — Barry Hambly (@BarryHambly) August 6, 2019

"We saw an adult female adder lying in the heather which moved away after it was spotted," Dominic Greves told Daily Mail.

"Soon afterwards one of our group spotted a baby adder writhing around in a transparent sac where the female had been lying. After a couple of minutes the baby adder pushed its way through the sac membrane and slithered off into the heather," he added.

