Remember how the 'Lollipop' dance video took over social media in 2019? It has gone viral again. Watch

Social media is just crazy. You really can’t understand what goes viral and when. Remember how a video of people dancing to the blockbuster Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ had taken over the internet last June during the World Cup 2019? A year later, it has gone viral again. People are again watching the video and enjoying every bit of it.

Image Courtesy: Facebook/@onlybabasehgal

New Delhi: Social media is just crazy. You really can’t understand what goes viral and when. Remember how a video of people dancing to the blockbuster Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ had taken over the internet last June during the World Cup 2019? A year later, it has gone viral again. People are again watching the video and enjoying every bit of it.

The video featured a huge crowd flaunting their dance moves on 'Lollipop Lagelu' on the streets. The internet initially thought it happened in London after India won against Australia at The Oval, London, but it later turned out that it from a street festival in Berlin. It still, however, not clear where the video was actually taken.

But, nonetheless, the place doesn’t matter, what matters is how amused people are on listening to the song and how happily they danced to it. The video was also shared by singer Baba Sehgal then.

Watch the video here:

'Lollipop Lagelu' was sung by Pawan Singh years ago and it rules the chartbusters still. It is the go-to song at every party or function.

