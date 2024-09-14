Advertisement
4-Shocking! Foot Long Snake Swallows Two Smaller Snakes, Regurgitates One Alive

In a bizarre and fascinating incident, wildlife officers in Georgia were left stunned when they discovered two lifeless snakes inside a larger, 4-foot long Eastern Indigo Snake. But the situation took an even stranger turn when one of the smaller snakes suddenly came back to life and slithered away!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 07:07 AM IST
The surreal event occurred in November 2023 during a survey of federally protected Eastern Indigo Snakes (Drymarchon couperi) in Southern Georgia, conducted by wildlife technicians from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). On August 29, 2024, the DNR team shared the unusual encounter in a Facebook post, sparking widespread curiosity.

The team encountered a living 4-foot-long Indigo Snake, along with two smaller snakes—a young rat snake and a juvenile Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake (Crotalus adamanteus)—both swallowed by the larger snake. When the Indigo Snake regurgitated its prey, the rat snake was found dead, but to everyone’s surprise, the rattlesnake was still alive.

Though the rattlesnake had been inside the predator for over an hour, it appeared completely unharmed. In fact, it seemed unbothered by the ordeal and was later spotted basking in the sun instead of seeking refuge in a burrow.

DNR representatives expressed their amazement at this rare event, stating, "This extraordinary case not only showcases the impressive predatory capabilities of Indigo Snakes but also highlights the unexpected resilience of rattlesnakes."

The post has since gone viral, leaving many wildlife enthusiasts and experts intrigued by the rattlesnake's surprising survival.

