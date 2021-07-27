Shocking! Chinese TikTok star Xiao Qiumei dies an unnatural death, falls 160 feet from a crane

In what could be termed as the most shocking incident, a Chinese TikTok star Xiao Qiumei reportedly died after falling from a 160-foot crane while she was recording herself for a social-media post in Quzhou, China.

The 23-year-old was looking and simultaneously speaking in front of the camera and then she appeared into a crane cabin when she fell.

Her camera suddenly became blurred and then the equipment flew past the lens.

The family later confirmed her death, saying she fell as a result of a misstep. She was reportedly the mother of two children and her dance videos were also very popular in China.

Xiao fell on the ground along with her phone still in her hand at about 5:40 p.m.

