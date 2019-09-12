'Sir, D ko lock kiya jaye': Krunal Pandya tweets to Amitabh Bachchan on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' question featuring him, brother Hardik Pandya

New Delhi: Krunal Pandya was elated to answer a question megastar Amitabh Bachchan asked a 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' contestant related to the cricketer and his all-rounder brother Hardik Pandya.

The question was "which two brothers play for Mumbai Indians?" and the options were (A) Chahar (B) Pathan (C) Warner (D) Pandya.

Krunal took to Twitter to post the screenshot of the still from 'KBC' and wrote, "Sir, 'D' ko lock kiya jaye, please."

Here's his tweet.

Krunal and Hardik play for Mumbai Indians during the India Premier League (IPL) tournament. Mumbai Indians were the winners of IPL 2019.

The Pandya brothers are part of India's 15-member squad for the series against South Africa which is slated to begin from September 15 in Dharamsala.

Post the World Cup, Hardik was rested for a month from international cricket.

India's squad for 3 T20Is is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.