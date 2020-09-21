Sri Lanka's Minister of Coconut climbs tree to address press; here's why

In a unique move, Sri Lankan State Minister of Coconut, Arundika Fernando, climbed a coconut tree to convey the message of shortage of coconuts in the country. He addressed media from the tree and said that the country is facing a dearth of 700 million coconuts due to high demand for local industries and domestic consumption.

"We hope to utilise every available plot of land for the cultivation of coconuts and boost the industry to one which would generate foreign exchange to the country," the minister was quoted as saying by News First.

The Minister of Coconut said that to manage the scarcity the government aims to reduce the prices of coconut.

Although the minister managed to climb the tree with the help of a contraption, it took a great effort from his supporters to get him out of it.

As per NewFirst report it took a great effort for the State Minister`s supporters to get him out of the coconut tree climbing contraption.

Coconut is one of the major plantation crops in Sri Lanka and it accounts for approximately 12% of all agricultural produce in the country.

(With ANI input)