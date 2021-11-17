हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
vodka

Stopped from taking alcohol inside airport, two women give free vodka shots to passengers, see viral video

Two Miami-bound women offered free vodka shots to passengers standing in a queue at the airport after they were stopped from taking them inside at the time of check-in.

Stopped from taking alcohol inside airport, two women give free vodka shots to passengers, see viral video

NEW YORK: Two Miami-bound women offered free vodka shots to passengers standing in a queue at the airport after they were stopped from taking them inside at the time of check-in.

The video showing two women offering free vodka shots to passengers has become a rage on the internet and is being widely shared by online users who have been posting hilarious comments about the incident. 

The video was first shared by a  TikTok user @latinnbella who said that they were heading to Miami in Florida.

 

The two women were reportedly carrying two big bottles of alcohol. However, it seems that they had forgotten the 100 ml rules for carrying alcohol which has been in place for years.

In the viral video, one woman can be seen drinking a bottle of Ciroc vodka, while the other passes a bottle of pineapple Malibu rum to others. The sight of two women distributing free vodka shots to passengers left the security staff in splits.

"They didn't let us take our bottles through check-in so we gave shots to everyone in line," the TikTok user captioned the video. The two women were heard saying that they didn't want the two alcohol bottles "to go to waste."  

Since it was first posted, the video has taken the internet by storm and has garnered more than 12 million views. The video has evoked a mixed response from users. While most netizens hailed the women as heroes, some others looked a little upset as the video showed passengers taking off their masks.

One user said, "I can't believe they are allowing this type of behaviour at the airport and I'm even more disappointed I wasn't there to participate." Another wrote, "Heroes don't always wear caps."

The TikTok user later posted a second video to update that they had safely landed in Miami.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
vodkafree vodka shotsMiamiairport securitytiktokfree Vodka viral video
Next
Story

Delhi woman slaps cab driver, hurls abuses in middle of the road - watch viral video

Must Watch

PT1M34S

PM Modi will start many schemes from Jhansi Fort