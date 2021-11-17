Stopped from taking alcohol inside airport, two women give free vodka shots to passengers, see viral video

NEW YORK: Two Miami-bound women offered free vodka shots to passengers standing in a queue at the airport after they were stopped from taking them inside at the time of check-in.

The video showing two women offering free vodka shots to passengers has become a rage on the internet and is being widely shared by online users who have been posting hilarious comments about the incident.

The video was first shared by a TikTok user @latinnbella who said that they were heading to Miami in Florida.

The two women were reportedly carrying two big bottles of alcohol. However, it seems that they had forgotten the 100 ml rules for carrying alcohol which has been in place for years.

In the viral video, one woman can be seen drinking a bottle of Ciroc vodka, while the other passes a bottle of pineapple Malibu rum to others. The sight of two women distributing free vodka shots to passengers left the security staff in splits.

"They didn't let us take our bottles through check-in so we gave shots to everyone in line," the TikTok user captioned the video. The two women were heard saying that they didn't want the two alcohol bottles "to go to waste."

Since it was first posted, the video has taken the internet by storm and has garnered more than 12 million views. The video has evoked a mixed response from users. While most netizens hailed the women as heroes, some others looked a little upset as the video showed passengers taking off their masks.

One user said, "I can't believe they are allowing this type of behaviour at the airport and I'm even more disappointed I wasn't there to participate." Another wrote, "Heroes don't always wear caps."

The TikTok user later posted a second video to update that they had safely landed in Miami.