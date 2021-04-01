हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Thief suffers heart attack after seeing huge amount of money he stole, spends most of it on treatment

The accused told police that they were 'overjoyed' after getting the huge amount of money.

Thief suffers heart attack after seeing huge amount of money he stole, spends most of it on treatment
Representational Image

New Delhi: It might come to you as a shock but a thief in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has suffered a heart attack after seeing the huge amount of money he stole. This got even worse for him after he had to spent a chunk of the money for his treatment in the hospital.

According to The Times of India, two thieves had broken into a public service centre and were not expecting Rs 7 lakh cash and other valuables. 

The accused told police that they were overjoyed after getting the huge amount of money and divided it evenly. 

"The accused are habitual offenders and have several cases registered against them at different police stations. They confessed to have committed a robbery at the public service centre and fled with Rs 7 lakh cash and other valuables kept in an almirah," TOI quoted Bijnor superintendent of police Dharm Veer Singh as saying.

"However, soon after the theft, buoyed Ajaj suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital. He had to squander a big chunk of the stolen money on his treatment. Naushad, however, spent the money in betting in Delhi," added Singh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralThief
Next
Story

World’s largest purple-pink diamond to go on sale at Christie’s Hong Kong auction

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Viral Video: Elephant baby is trying to drink water with his trunk