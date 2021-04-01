Thief suffers heart attack after seeing huge amount of money he stole, spends most of it on treatment

New Delhi: It might come to you as a shock but a thief in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has suffered a heart attack after seeing the huge amount of money he stole. This got even worse for him after he had to spent a chunk of the money for his treatment in the hospital.

According to The Times of India, two thieves had broken into a public service centre and were not expecting Rs 7 lakh cash and other valuables.

The accused told police that they were overjoyed after getting the huge amount of money and divided it evenly.

"The accused are habitual offenders and have several cases registered against them at different police stations. They confessed to have committed a robbery at the public service centre and fled with Rs 7 lakh cash and other valuables kept in an almirah," TOI quoted Bijnor superintendent of police Dharm Veer Singh as saying.

"However, soon after the theft, buoyed Ajaj suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital. He had to squander a big chunk of the stolen money on his treatment. Naushad, however, spent the money in betting in Delhi," added Singh.