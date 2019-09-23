close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Snake

Video of a snake biting a man after he annoys it goes viral-Watch

A video of a snake biting a man went viral on social media. In the video shared by a Facebook page, the man annoys the snake first and then bears the brunt of his anger.

Video of a snake biting a man after he annoys it goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: A video of a snake biting a man went viral on social media. In the video shared by a Facebook page, the man annoys the snake first and then bears the brunt of his anger.

The video was shared by a Facebook page called Reptile Hunter. 

In the video a man is seen heckling a snake, blowing on it while holding him at an arm. The snake managed to remain calm for quite some time but the man tested it's patience and continued pestering him.

All hell broke lose when he got really fearless and placed the snake very close to his forehead. Within seconds, the snake grabbed the opportunity and bit him on his head. He tried hard to free himself from his grip but failed miserably.

As they animal's never harm you but if you make the first move, brace yourself for the horror that is to follow.

Tags:
Snakesnake bites manreptile hunterViral video
Next
Story

Man farts at Police during strip search, asks them 'How do you like that?'

Must Watch

PT11M49S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniyaan: Watch top 19 stories of the day