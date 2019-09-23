Video of a snake biting a man after he annoys it goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: A video of a snake biting a man went viral on social media. In the video shared by a Facebook page, the man annoys the snake first and then bears the brunt of his anger.

The video was shared by a Facebook page called Reptile Hunter.

In the video a man is seen heckling a snake, blowing on it while holding him at an arm. The snake managed to remain calm for quite some time but the man tested it's patience and continued pestering him.

All hell broke lose when he got really fearless and placed the snake very close to his forehead. Within seconds, the snake grabbed the opportunity and bit him on his head. He tried hard to free himself from his grip but failed miserably.

As they animal's never harm you but if you make the first move, brace yourself for the horror that is to follow.