Juice Vendor Arrested for Mixing Urine in Fruit Juices, Evidence Found

In a disturbing and shocking incident from the Loni area of Ghaziabad, a juice vendor was caught allegedly mixing human urine into fruit juices and serving it to customers. The horrifying revelation came to light when local customers noticed an odd taste in their drinks and raised an alarm.

The incident occurred at a juice shop in the Indirapuri area, where outraged locals confronted the shop owner. Upon discovering the disgusting practice, they caught the vendor red-handed and proceeded to physically assault him before contacting the authorities.

Locals Reported the Incident

During a search of the juice shop, police found a bottle filled with human urine. Local residents filmed the entire episode and alerted the police, who arrived on the scene promptly. Two individuals, including the shop owner, were taken into custody. Samples of the juice and urine were collected and sent for forensic examination.

Police Statement on the Incident

Ghaziabad police arrested a 29-year-old juice vendor from the Loni Border area on allegations of mixing human urine into fruit juices, while a 15-year-old accomplice was also detained. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhaskar Verma of the Ankur Vihar region, the arrest was made following complaints from the public. Locals claimed that the vendor had been serving contaminated juice to unsuspecting customers.

Urine-Filled Plastic Container Recovered

Police identified the vendor as Amir (29), and during a search of his juice cart, a plastic container filled with urine was recovered. Despite questioning, Amir was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation. The ACP confirmed that Amir has been arrested and his juvenile accomplice has been detained. Legal proceedings are ongoing in the case.

This shocking discovery has left the local community in disbelief, and the authorities are investigating the matter further.