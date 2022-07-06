Newsviral
CAT DOG VIDEO

Viral Video: Cat and Dog having an amazing movie time -Watch now

Internet floods with this amazing video of a cat sitting like a human and a dog with long legs enjoying their own movie time. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Cat and Dog having an amazing movie time -Watch now

New Delhi: Movies have been the most popular form of entertainment amongst all. Surprisingly, the Gen-z animals tend to enjoy movie more than humans. This video posted by @buitengebieden on twitters with the caption "Movie time.." has gained the attention of the viewers. The video displays a dog and a cat enjoying a dog movie while relaxing in bed. The video succeeded in achieving 6.1 million views along with fifty six thousand likes. The video also received thirty thousand comments and was retweeted by approximately thirty-two thousand people in scarcely one day of being posted. This merely 9-second-long clip has received heartwarming comments on Twitter. 

Watch Now - 

People tweeted comments like "adorable" or "Just like two little kids" or even "The long-legged retriever and the cat sitting like a little person..." 

Cat Dog videoCat Dog viral VideosCat Dog twitter videosbest viral videos

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much anger in the name of religion?
DNA Video
DNA: How is peace being affected from religious radicalization?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between Khilonjia and Mia Muslims
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Understand how dangerous are Vitamin-D pills?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress