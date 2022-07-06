New Delhi: Movies have been the most popular form of entertainment amongst all. Surprisingly, the Gen-z animals tend to enjoy movie more than humans. This video posted by @buitengebieden on twitters with the caption "Movie time.." has gained the attention of the viewers. The video displays a dog and a cat enjoying a dog movie while relaxing in bed. The video succeeded in achieving 6.1 million views along with fifty six thousand likes. The video also received thirty thousand comments and was retweeted by approximately thirty-two thousand people in scarcely one day of being posted. This merely 9-second-long clip has received heartwarming comments on Twitter.

Watch Now -

People tweeted comments like "adorable" or "Just like two little kids" or even "The long-legged retriever and the cat sitting like a little person..."

Just like two little kids — KeMo56 (@KeMoAmerica) July 5, 2022

The long legged retriever and the cat sitting like a little person... — Stephanie (@sweetsmithie01) July 5, 2022

Indeed movies can change history, for even a dog and cat together can enjoy a movie date.