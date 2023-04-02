Viral Video: Man Cuts Cake With Pistol, Gets Arrested By Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday (April 1) arrested a man whose video of him cutting a cake with a pistol was going viral over social media platforms. In the footage shared by Delhi Police, a man is seen cutting his birthday cake with a pistol while firecrackers burst in the background.

Delhi Police took a dig at the whole situation by sharing the video that showed the man's cake-cutting ceremony with a firearm but ending it with him being detained by police. Delhi police took the pun to next level by adding one of the most popular memes featuring Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi saying 'Music' with a thick Indian accent.

Taking cognizance of the viral clip, Delhi police identified the man and detained him from the Neb Sarai area of the national capital. Police also recovered the .315 bore countrymade pistol, and 2 live rounds and filed a case under section 25 of the Arms Act.

The video shared by Delhi Police garnered over 35.6 K views and Twitterati flooded the post with replies hailing the security force's act its method to create awareness in society. "Delhi Police innovation at best," wrote one user, "If Delhi Police want to take action, nothing is impossible. Good job," wrote another