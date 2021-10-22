हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Nice moves! Duck does a 'moonwalk', reminds netizens of Michael Jackson - Watch

Animals have shown that they can pick a lot of behaviourial patterns similar to humans, they can talk like them even show emotions like happiness and anger but did you know they can dance like humans too.

Nice moves! Duck does a &#039;moonwalk&#039;, reminds netizens of Michael Jackson - Watch
(Image courtesy: Twitter/screengrab)

New Delhi: Animals have shown that they can pick a lot of behaviourial patterns similar to humans, they can talk like them even show emotions like happiness and anger but did you know they can dance like humans too.

In a 20-second video posted on Twitter, a flock of duck are seen next to lake while one duck is seen in an animated stance. It is seen fluttering its wings and puts its feet behind its body in a rhythmic fashion akin to a 'moonwalk'. 

Notably, the moonwalk - a the dance move in which the body moves backwards but actions suggest forward motion is a signature Michael Jackson step. In fact, Michael Jaskson's song "Beat it" has been added to give a little more emphasis to the dance step.

The tweet was shared by Colonel DPK Pillay with the caption: ”For those who dont belive in reincarnation. Here is Michael Jackson.”

WATCH:

The duck is seen 'dancing' while others fellow ducks watch him intently. The video has gone viral since and the internet cannot help noticing the similarity with the legendary entertainer.

Here's how the internet reacted: 

 

 

The video has left many impressed with the duck’s amazing moves.

