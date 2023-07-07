Netizens React As People Use Ingenious Technique To Build Wall: Watch Video

These days, several videos have been doing the rounds on the Internet for their bizarre and unique ways of doing things. From clips of a desi family singing Justin Bieber’s iconic song, Baby, to videos of small dogs helping construction workers, these clips have gone viral on social media and have received a great response from users. A similar video has now come into the limelight of construction workers, who have adopted a new and unique way to build a wall. The unique method not only helps them save time but also requires fewer efforts as compared to the traditional way of building a wall.

Viral video of building a wall using ‘desi jugaad’

Videos that showcase ‘desi jugaad’ become quite famous on social media. One such video has gone viral on Twitter. The clip has been shared by one Tansu Yegen, and it shows a group of workers constructing a wall in a unique way. As the video continues, two workmen can be seen sitting on one end of a wooden plank, while two other workers were spotted lifting the plank in a different manner so that one worker could pick up a brick and carry it to another worker, who is able to place it on the wall.



The viral clip was captioned, “Everything can be automated.”

Watch the video:

Everything can be automated.., pic.twitter.com/VOow1m1b55 — Tansu YEGEN (@TansuYegen) July 6, 2023

Netizens react

The video has gone viral and many people were quick to go to the comment section and express their views. People found that the jugaad helped speed up their work and required minimal effort.

One of the users commented, "Engineering is a state of mind.”

Engineering is a state of mind _ — SimplyComplicated (@indian_better) July 6, 2023

Another user wrote, “How to combine entertainment with work.”

How to combine entertainment with work — _____ _______ (@almakki1961) July 6, 2023

While the video received a lot of positive comments, many people also criticised it.

One user commented, “They turned a job of 2 into a job 4.”

They turned a job for 2 into a job for 4. July 7, 2023

Another user wrote, “The quality of work is only good for tiktok; it is a highly no- professional way of working. Tiktok (viral video) culture has spoiled everyone even professional work is being done casually.”