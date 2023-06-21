Viral Video: Uorfi Javed Stuns In Bold Pink Bralette, Netizens Call Her 'Dragon Queen'

Uorfi Javed is popular for extravagant yet unusual fashion. Her dresses often grab headlines for being out of the box and are often made of unusual material. In the latest fashion update, the actress was spotted wearing a pink bralette with unusual pink cones sticking out of it. The creative design of her dress got the attention of the paparazzis around and the video recorded was shared on social media.

The video shared on social media is gaining a lot of traction online and has now gone viral. The video received over 138 thousand views within 13 minutes of posting. In the video, she is seen posing for the camera in her pink dress and greyish pants. Uorfi Javed's dress has sparked the imagination of social media users who reacted to her dress by comparing it to various things.

While in the caption, the Instagram post compared her to Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones. While her dress was compared to dragon scales. One of the social media users said that her dress looked like "Dragon Fruit." At the same time, another faction of social media users criticised her dress.

This is not the first time Uorfi Javed has grabbed attention because of her creative dress. Before this, the social media influencer was in the headlines for converting a handbag into a cord set made into a tube top and a mini skirt. She shared a video of herself in the dress on Instagram, saying, "I made a dress from a bag !! This outfit is so, so bomb! I can’t at times !! Can’t wait to wear this at some partyyyyy!"

Uorfi has had minor roles in a number of TV series, but her brief appearance on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021 catapulted her to popularity. Uorfi attracted a lot of attention for her no-nonsense demeanour on the reality show.