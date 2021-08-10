हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Watch: Mamata Banerjee dances, plays drum at World Tribal Day event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known for her artistic leaning. She was seen dancing and playing a drum at a recent event.

Watch: Mamata Banerjee dances, plays drum at World Tribal Day event
Image: Twitter/ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surely knows how to celebrate life. She was seen having a good time at an event to celebrate the World Tribal Day in Jhargram. With quite an energetic commentary going on in the background, Banerjee matched the dancers step by step.

She wore a symbolic tribal dress over her white saree and danced on the beats of Jhumur. She later played the instrument as well.

While speaking at the event, Banerjee said the country should bring law to protect the land rights of the tribal population. The chief minister attended the event at Jhargram to celebrate the International Day of Indigenous Peoples. Banerjee honoured prominent personalities from the tribal community. This was Banerjee’s first visit to Jangalmahal after becoming the Chief Minister for the third time.

The Chief Minister said, "Today is World Tribal Day. Today the Quit India movement was also started. The contribution of Adivasi brothers and sisters in India’s struggle for independence cannot be forgotten. I bow to them."

"We have been celebrating Adivasi Diwas for the last 3 years. We made Jhargram a new district in 2017. A super specialty hospital, a University, four colleges, and a sports complex have been made. We respect tribal languages. West Bengal is the only state where students can study Santhali," she added.

Banerjee also conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district on her way to Jhargram, a senior official of the state government told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalWorld Tribal Day
Next
Story

How a photo from the science fair reunited three lost Hyderabad sisters

Must Watch

PT9M18S

Jammu And Kashmir: BJP leader murdered, why are terrorists panicking?