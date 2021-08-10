Watch: Mamata Banerjee dances, plays drum at World Tribal Day event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surely knows how to celebrate life. She was seen having a good time at an event to celebrate the World Tribal Day in Jhargram. With quite an energetic commentary going on in the background, Banerjee matched the dancers step by step.

She wore a symbolic tribal dress over her white saree and danced on the beats of Jhumur. She later played the instrument as well.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances, plays a drum at an event organised on the occasion of #WorldTribalDay2021 in Jhargram pic.twitter.com/fFHNDG8JQa — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

While speaking at the event, Banerjee said the country should bring law to protect the land rights of the tribal population. The chief minister attended the event at Jhargram to celebrate the International Day of Indigenous Peoples. Banerjee honoured prominent personalities from the tribal community. This was Banerjee’s first visit to Jangalmahal after becoming the Chief Minister for the third time.

The Chief Minister said, "Today is World Tribal Day. Today the Quit India movement was also started. The contribution of Adivasi brothers and sisters in India’s struggle for independence cannot be forgotten. I bow to them."

"We have been celebrating Adivasi Diwas for the last 3 years. We made Jhargram a new district in 2017. A super specialty hospital, a University, four colleges, and a sports complex have been made. We respect tribal languages. West Bengal is the only state where students can study Santhali," she added.

Banerjee also conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district on her way to Jhargram, a senior official of the state government told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

