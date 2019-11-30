Watch: Russian military cadets sing Mohammad Rafi's 'Aye Watan', viral video wins Twitter

New Delhi: Much to the internet's delight, a video of Russian military cadets singing the famous patriotic song 'Aye Watan, Aye Watan, Hamko Teri Kasam' in Moscow is doing the rounds on social media. The video that has gone crazy viral is from a function organised by an academy of the Russian Army in Moscow that was also attended by the Indian armed forces.

Brigadier Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, can also be seen in the video, singing along with the other the cadets.

It is truly a delight to watch the Russian military cadets happily singing Mohammad Rafi's famous patriotic song from the film 'Shaheed'. The 1965 film is based on Bhagat Singh's life and is still among one of the most prominent Indian patriotic movies based on the Indian independence movement.

The video of the Russian cadets singing has totally won over Twitter with comments like "such a proud moment" and "goosebumps" pouring in on the post shared by news agency ANI.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Russian military cadets sing- "Ae watan, Humko Teri Kasam," song at an event in #Moscow (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/cjNGZblLeg — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Another Twitter user wrote: "Russia is true counterparts of India since Independence. Glad to have their support!"

Click here to read other viral stories.