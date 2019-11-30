हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
russian cadet

Watch: Russian military cadets sing Mohammad Rafi's 'Aye Watan', viral video wins Twitter

It is truly a delight to watch the Russian military cadets happily singing Mohammad Rafi's famous patriotic song from the film 'Shaheed'. The 1965 film is based on Bhagat Singh's life and is still among one of the most prominent Indian patriotic movies based on the Indian independence movement. 

Watch: Russian military cadets sing Mohammad Rafi&#039;s &#039;Aye Watan&#039;, viral video wins Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Much to the internet's delight, a video of Russian military cadets singing the famous patriotic song 'Aye Watan, Aye Watan, Hamko Teri Kasam' in Moscow is doing the rounds on social media. The video that has gone crazy viral is from a function organised by an academy of the Russian Army in Moscow that was also attended by the Indian armed forces. 

Brigadier Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, can also be seen in the video, singing along with the other the cadets. 

The video of the Russian cadets singing has totally won over Twitter with comments like "such a proud moment" and "goosebumps" pouring in on the post shared by news agency ANI. 

Watch the video here:

Another Twitter user wrote: "Russia is true counterparts of India since Independence. Glad to have their support!"

