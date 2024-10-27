WATCH: YouTuber Takes Chinese Woman To Lunch After ‘Dirty’ Indian Food Claim

In an unexpected but delightful exchange, an Indian YouTuber, known as 'Passenger Paramvir,' has charmed the internet with his cool-headed and witty response to a Chinese woman’s rather blunt critique of Indian street food. In a now-viral video, Paramvir listens with a smile as the woman expresses her reservations about the hygiene of Indian cuisine, referencing some pretty shocking clips she found online. She even shows videos of a vendor using his armpits to mold dough balls and a cook rinsing his hands directly over a sizzling pan. With humor and patience, Paramvir keeps the mood light, adding his unique touch to the discussion and leaving viewers across the internet both amused and admiring his calm response to a sensitive topic.

Paramvir, though amused by the videos, assures the Chinese woman that such unhygienic scenes are rare exceptions in Indian street food culture. "Trust me, you won’t encounter any of this on the streets, normally. I have no idea where they get these videos... If you choose a clean, reputable place, you’ll really enjoy the food," he said. ‘Someone with functioning mind would not eat these food, It is very uncommon” the youtuber added.

The YouTuber then proceeds to show the Chinese woman the real side of Indian food, in an attempt to change her opinion.

He takes her to a local restaurant, where they enjoy a meal of dal makhni, shahi paneer, and naan. As they taste the dishes, her earlier doubts fade, and she says, ‘Yummy.’

The conversation has delighted many online, with viewers appreciating the YouTuber's polite response. One user labelled this a 'win-win situation', he wrote on 'X', "Laughed at videos she was showing, probably she was misinformed. Took her to restaurant, made her taste Indian Food."

Another user said, "Handled it like a champ, dehats should learn from him instead of seething at every chance."