हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rakhi sawant

Rakhi Sawant shoots for series 'Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn'

"Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza," Rakhi Sawant captioned the clip.

Rakhi Sawant shoots for series &#039;Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn&#039;

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss 14' sensation Rakhi Sawant has started shooting for a new web-series titled "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn", going by her social media.

Rakhi Sawant posted a clip from the shoot of the web-series on Instagram. In the video, Rakhi is seen enacting a scene for the cameras.

"Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza," Rakhi captioned the clip.

Replying to a user comment later, she said that it was difficult to portray a courtesan on screen.

"Bhaisahab I cannot beat Umrao Jaan best and Rekha ji you are the Bohot Mushkil Hai Tawaif ka Role Karna (it is very difficult to play a courtesan)," she wrote.

Details about the series are still under wraps. Rakhi shared that the show is directed by Marukh Mirza.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rakhi sawantrakhi sawant web seriesTawaif Bazaar-E-HusnOTT
Next
Story

Audiences can expect a cracking chemistry with Shweta Tripathi: Tahir Raj Bhasin on working with her in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

Must Watch

PT5M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Why Aamir Khan said goodbye to social media?