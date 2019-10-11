close

BJP worker attack

BJP worker shot at in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas

Ramprasad Mondal was shot at outside his house on Thursday, by goons who opened fire, without any provocation.

BJP worker shot at in West Bengal&#039;s South 24 Parganas
Representational Image

South 24 Parganas: Ramprasad Mondal, a BJP worker, was left injured after he was allegedly shot at by a local TMC worker at Baruipur. Mondal was shot at outside his house on Thursday, by goons who opened fire, without any provocation.

BJP District President, Sunip Das, termed the attack unfortunate and said, "TMC supporters have been attacking BJP party workers here and vandalising our offices. Some people had left the place due to this reason. They had returned before the Durga puja to spend time with their families but suddenly tonight a few of TMC members turned up and attacked his home with pistols."

Live TV

He was first taken to the Baruipur hospital by the locals, which after primary treatment referred him to the Kolkata National Medical College hospital for further treatment.

TMC leader Shyamsundar Chakraborty, however, denied the charge and said his party was not involved in the attack.

