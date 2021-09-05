CID summons West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in his bodyguard’s death case

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal issued a summon on Saturday to state Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in connection with the death of his bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty. The BJP leader has been asked to be present at the CID office at Bhawani Bhawan in Kolkata on Monday at 11 AM.

"The investigation is in a crucial stage and we need to record the statement of Suvendu Adhikari who is an important person in this case. So we have summoned him on Monday to record his statement," a senior CID officer was quoted as saying by IANS.

The investigators have spoken with Suvendu Adhikari's colleagues and neighbours as well.

In 2018, Chakraborty had allegedly shot himself at a police barrack in Purba Medinipur`s Contai. Chakraborty was a part of Adhikari`s security team who was then a Trinamool Congress MP.

Chakraborty's death took a significant turn in July when after Adhikari switched camps and joined BJP. Suparna Chakraborty, wife of Subhabrata lodged a complaint demanding an investigatio into her husband`s death.

The West Bengal Police registered the case under sections 302 and 120B of the IPC against unknown persons and a fresh probe was launched. The CID took over the investigation soon after.