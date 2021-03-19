ECI full bench likely to visit West Bengal on March 23 to supervise preparations

Kolkata: A full bench of the Election Commission of India is likely to visit West Bengal to review the preparedness for the ensuing Assembly elections in the state of West Bengal, a poll official said on Thursday (March 18).

The assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be conducted in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on Saturday (March 27), voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on Thursday (April 1). The results for these state assembly elections will be declared on Sunday (May 2).

An official told PTI that "The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to visit West Bengal on March 23 to supervise the preparations. They will hold meetings with senior officials of the state administration, particularly of those areas which are going to polls in the first phase." He added by saying that at least 191 candidates have been found eligible for contesting the state assembly elections in the first phase. In the second phase of state assembly elections, a total of 172 nominees will contest.

The first phase of the West Bengal state assembly election will take place in Bankura, Purulia, Purba Medinipur (Part one) and Paschim Medinipur (part one).

The second phase of the West Bengal state assembly election will take place in South 24 Parganas (Part one), Bankura (Part two), Purba Medinipur (Part two) and Paschim Medinipur (part two).

