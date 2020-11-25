No bandh in West Bengal, government offices to remain open on November 26, violators to face action

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Wednesday said that there will be no bandh across the state on Thursday (November 26, 2020) and all government offices will remain open.

The state government issued a notification that said no ‘bandh’ will be allowed tomorrow. “State government offices will remain open and all state government employees’ attendance will be mandatory, the absence will result in a pay cut unless there is a bereavement in the family, hospitalisation or he/she is on a Child Care/ Maternity Leave/Medical Leave,” the notification said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress party said that it supports the cause - against privatisation, farm bills, labour bills - but does not support the ‘bandh.’ TMC MP Dola Sen said during the Left rule in Bengal, bandhs resulted in the loss of man-days hence they will not allow any bandhs.

She added that offices, bazaars and transport will function and operate smoothly. She further added that TMC will protest against the causes through public meetings and rallies but not through bandhs.

It may be noted that Central trade unions will go on a nationwide strike on Thursday and expects the participation of over 25 crore workers to protest against various policies of the central government.

In a statement on Wednesday, a joint platform of ten central unions said tremendous preparations have been done as more than 25 crore workers are expected to participate in the strike across the country.

Various independent federations and associations are also part of the joint platform. The ten central unions include Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

Others are All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The BJP-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will not participate in the strike.

"The platform of Central Trade Union organisations namely INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC and independent sectoral federations and associations are organising nationwide strike on 26th November 2020," the statement said.

The united front of farmer organisations -- AIKSCC -- has also extended its support to the general strike and would be mobilising their members in rural areas to express solidarity with the striking workers.

The strike is to protest against the new farm and labour laws, among others, as well as to raise various demands.

