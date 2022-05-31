Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central leadership has warned its West Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh and asked him not to media to express his opinion about his colleagues.

According to news agency ANI, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh has written to Ghosh asking him to "refrain from going to media or any public forum" about his fellow colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else.

Explaining reasons to Ghosh, Arun Singh stated that his habit of speaking in public has "anguished" the state party leaders and also caused "embarrassment" to the central leadership. According to the letter, the MP has been warned before to be cautious in his dealings with the media.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh writes to party leader Dilip Ghosh to "refrain from going to media or any public fora, about your own colleagues either in state of West Bengal or anywhere else." pic.twitter.com/KPn36Pz9Jl — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

The letter written by Arun Singh states, "This was pointed to you on several occasions by the party leadership in the fond hope that you will take note. In a recent interview, your comments in the electronic media and perhaps on other forums have been openly critical of senior state functionaries. Such comments will only hurt and harm the party and negate your own hard work in the past."

"Such statements coming from a person of your stature a National Vice President may create deep disaffection, unrest, and alienation among party ranks, which given the norms of political behaviour and conduct is unacceptable. The national leadership of BJP is deeply concerned at issuance of such statements through the media," the letter further read.

The letter was issued on the instructions of Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda. The BJP Central leadership has asked the Medinipur MP "to be more discreet in dealings with the print, electronic, other media or any other public fora".