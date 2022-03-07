11,000 Russian troops killed since invasion began: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Moscow: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared the details of the losses that Russia has incurred since the invasion of Ukraine started noting that a total of 11,000 Russian forces were killed till Monday (local time).

According to the MFA data, 999 armoured vehicles of different types, 46 aircraft, 68 helicopters, 290 tanks, 117 artillery pieces and 50 MLRs belonging to the Russian military were hit during the combat. Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 454 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs and 23 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday pressed for new international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, proposing a boycott of Russian oil and other Russian exports and a halt of exports to Russia.

Western sanctions imposed over Russia`s military assault have already isolated Russia to a degree never before experienced by such a large economy. Zelenskyy said the economic pressure needed to be increased, calling in effect for an international trade embargo on Russia.

"If the invasion continues and Russia has not abandoned its plans against Ukraine, then a new sanctions package is needed ... for the sake of peace," he said in a video address, mentioning a boycott of Russian oil and oil products in particular.

"Boycott imports to Russia - if they do not adhere to civilised rules, then they should not receive goods and services from civilisation - let the war feed them," he said.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine`s breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

