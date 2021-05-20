हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tik Tok

19-year-old shoots himself while filming Tik Tok video

A 19-year-old TikToker killed as his pistol went off accidentally while filming a video in Kabal tehsil.

19-year-old shoots himself while filming Tik Tok video
Credits: Pixabay

Swat: A 19-year-old TikToker was killed as his pistol went off accidentally while filming a video in Kabal tehsil on Wednesday (May 19). Kabal police confirmed that the incident occurred during the filming of a TikTok video, reported Dawn.

"According to our initial report, TikTok star Hamidullah, a resident of Maaband Shah Dherai, was filming a video showing a suicide scene for sharing with his followers on his account when the pistol went off," said DSP Kabal Hazrat Badshah.

The police soon reached the spot, collected initial information and shifted the body to Kabal hospital for post-mortem, reported Dawn.

Hamidullah was a famous TikTok star in Kabal tehsil, and according to eyewitness and friends of the deceased, "He planned to film a suicide video and arranged a pistol. Unaware of bullets in the pistol, he went to a nearby mountain with his friends where they started filming the video."

One of the eyewitnesses confirmed that when he put the pistol on his temple it went off accidentally, reported Dawn.

His friends said Hamid had also prepared tragic background music for the video.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tik TokPakistantik tok videoaccidentGun
Next
Story

Ceasefire to be implemented in Israel-Gaza conflict soon, says Hamas official

Must Watch

PT22M40S

Health Ministry Press Conference on Coronavirus Status