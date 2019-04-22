2 JD(S) members killed, 5 others missing in Sri Lanka tragedy, Kumaraswamy expresses shock

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that two Janata Dal (Secular) workers have died while five others are missing in Sri Lanka blasts, which rocked the island country on Easter Sunday. The seven-member team was touring Colombo, Sri Lankan capital.

@SushmaSwaraj

We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday:

- K G Hanumantharayappa

-M Rangappa. — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 22, 2019

"I'm shocked to hear that a 7-member team of JD(S) workers from Karnataka, who were touring Colombo (Sri Lanka), has gone missing after bomb blasts. I'm in constant touch with Indian High Commission on reports of those missing," read a statement issued from the CM's office.

"I'm deeply shocked at the loss of our JD(S) party workers, whom I know personally. We stand with their families in this hour of grief," the statement added.

At least 290 people have died in the multiple explosions in Colombo and other parts of Sri Lanka and 500 have been wounded.

A national curfew, ordered on Sunday, was lifted only on Monday morning. However, the government has shut all the schools.

On Sunday morning, six blasts struck Sri Lanka at St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa as the Easter Sunday prayers were happening. In the afternoon, two more explosions were reported.

So far, 24 people have been arrested in connection with the ghastly attack.