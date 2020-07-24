हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taliban

24 Taliban terrorists killed in clashes with Afghan security forces at Zabul province

At least 24 Taliban terrorists were killed and 27 others were wounded while fighting with Afghan forces in Arghandab, Shinkzai and Shah Joi districts of Zabul province, Tolo News reported citing the Defense Ministry.

24 Taliban terrorists killed in clashes with Afghan security forces at Zabul province

Kandahar: At least 24 Taliban terrorists were killed and 27 others were wounded while fighting with Afghan forces in Arghandab, Shinkzai and Shah Joi districts of Zabul province, Tolo News reported citing the Defense Ministry.

The Taliban has not commented.

Meanwhile, at least six Taliban local commanders were killed in an airstrike in Adraksan district of Herat province, local officials said.

However, the residents of Adraksan claim that at least eight civilians were also killed and nearly 20 others were wounded in the airstrike attack, which they say targeted a wedding party.

Acting Defence Minister Asadullah Khalid has said the Taliban terrorists were killed in Herat airstrike and "we will share evidence--including footage--with the media."

TalibanAfghanistanAfghanistan forces
