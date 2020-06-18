7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

New Delhi: A 7.4 magnitude earthquake on Thursday (June 18) struck Kermadec Islands in New Zealand, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The quake reportedly hit at a depth of about 33 kilometres, south of the Kermadec Islands.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency also issued warning that coastal areas may experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore.

On its official page, the National Emergency Management Agency tweeted, "There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.4 SOUTH OF THE KERMADEC ISLANDS earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand."

It further said, "New Zealand coastal areas may experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore."

NZ Civil Defence had reportedly asked coastal residents to move to higher ground as a precaution.

According to GeoNet, close to 9,000 people felt the earthquake with many feeling weak to moderate shaking.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale had struck near Dushanbe in Tajikistan on Tuesday.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit 341km ESE (east-southeast) of Dushanbe, Tajikistan at 7:00 am today," said National Centre for Seismology.

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also experienced an earthquake measuring 5.7 on Tuesday, but no loss of life or property damage was reported.

The tremors were also felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Swat, Dir Lower and Upper, Shangla, Swabi, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, D I Khan and Bannu. The depth of the quake was reportedly recorded at 112 km with its epicentre in neighbouring Tajikistan.