'76th Case Against Me, On My Way To A Century': Imran Khan Takes Dig At Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said the Shehbaz Sharif government has now lodged 76 cases against him after two more cases were registered against him. The cricketer-turned-politician took to Twitter and tweeted, “Now on 76th case against me. Well on my way to a century of cases, with the latest case of treason filed against me for highlighting Dirty Harry’s use of torture & other human rights abuses.”

According to the Pakistani media, two more cases have been registered against the PTI chief in Islamabad and Quetta on Monday. Imran Khan is among 150 persons who have been accused of threatening police officials who had arrived to arrest him from his Zaman Park residence.

The case against the PTI chairman was registered on the complaint of the Station House Officer (SHO) at Secretariat Police Station in Islamabad.

PTI Announces Historic Rally To Kickstart Election Campaign For Punjab Polls

Imran Khan's party PTI has announced a "historic" rally here to formally launch the election campaign from Wednesday for the upcoming provincial elections in Punjab. According to party sources, Khan will lead the rally aboard a bomb, and bulletproof vehicle in view of the threat to the former prime minister's life, the Dawn newspaper reported on Monday.

Starting from the cricketer-turned-politician's Zaman Park residence in the provincial capital, the election rally will end at Data Darbar, Geo News reported.

The Punjab province will go to polls on April 30, President Arif Alvi announced last week, hours after the country's top electoral body wrote him a letter suggesting possible poll dates as directed by the Supreme Court. The announcement came two days after the apex court ruled that the elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies be held within the stipulated 90 days period.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on January 14 and January 18 respectively, and under the law, the elections should be held within 90 days after their dissolution.

The announcement of the date was delayed due to wrangling between the main political parties, prompting the country's top court to take notice and order that elections should be held within time or after a slight delay.

The PTI suspended its 'Jail Bharo' movement earlier this month following the Supreme Court's ruling in a suo motu notice over the delay in announcing elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Khan, 70, has also been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan. The PTI chief, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

(With Agency Inputs )