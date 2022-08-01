Kabul: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan confirmed that at least 120 people died and 152 others were injured due to floods in the past month, which also caused heavy financial damage by affecting thousands of acres of agricultural land. The announcement was made by the State Ministry for Disaster Management on Sunday, reports TOLO News. Flooding occurred in more than 10 provinces and caused severe damage to public infrastructure, including highways and roads. According to the Ministry, more than 600 houses have also been fully or partially damaged.

Till Sunday, a heavy rain warning was in place for the provinces of Badakhshan, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kabul, Ghazni, Zabul, Kandahar, Logar, Paktia and Paktika.

The Afghanistan Meteorological Authority had also warned of sandstorms in Balkh, Herat, Farah, Helmand, Kandahar and Nimroz, with wind speeds between 20-90 km/h.

Afghanistan receives humanitarian aid

Afghanistan received a fresh batch of $40 million cash in humanitarian aid and deposited at one of the country`s commercial banks, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.



"As part of a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, $40 million in cash arrived in Kabul yesterday (July 31) and was transferred to the Afghanistan International Bank," Da Afghanistan Bank (DBA) said.



While thanking the international community for sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the DBA said that the cash aid would be spent transparently.



The last tranche of cash provided to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid was $40 million, which helped the war-torn country increase foreign exchange reserves to prevent a possible economic collapse.

(With IANS inputs)