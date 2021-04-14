Alessandra Galloni becomes first woman Editor-in-chief of Reuters in 170 years

New Delhi: Alessandra Galloni has become the first woman Editor-in-chief of Reuters in 170 years of the company’s history.

The Reuters news service promoted Galloni, who has been with the company for the past 8 years.

Galloni will replace Stephen Adler who held the position for the past decade. He is set to retire next month.

Galloni has served as the global managing editor at Reuters since 2015. She joined the company two years before that.

She also has 13 years of experience working at the Wall Street Journal.

Reuters employs some 2,500 journalists in 200 locations around the world. Part of the larger Thomson Reuters Corporation, it competes with other news services like The Associated Press and Bloomberg News.

Michael Friedenberg, Reuters president, said that Galloni has driven innovation, speed and quality throughout our newsgathering organization since becoming global managing editor.

