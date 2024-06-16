US Mass Shooting: A casual Saturday evening at Michigan Splash Park turned violent when a shooter opened fire at civilians. At least nine people, including two children, sustained injuries and were rushed to a local hospital.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirmed the incident, stating that law enforcement had surrounded a nearby residence where the suspect was believed to be hiding, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The shooter fired 28 rounds and reloaded his gun multiple times in between. Following the incident, the police recovered a handgun and three empty magazines from the scene.

Police surrounded the shooting site with tape, and numerous yellow evidence markers were scattered among colourful folding chairs on the ground, and the residents were warned to stay alert.

"We had an active shooter at the splash pad on Auburn in Rochester Hills. That is still an active crime scene, and we potentially have the suspect contained nearby, but we ask for the moment people stay away from the area. We have numerous wounded victims. More to follow," the sheriff's office posted on social media ‘X’.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at a municipal park that includes a recreation area equipped with a textured surface, allowing visitors to activate water sprays and fountains for recreational use.

The suspect reportedly arrived at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad and began firing after exiting his vehicle. Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the shooting but have indicated that it appears to have been random in nature. However, the report claims it to be a ‘random shooting’ incident.

This incident adds to the grim statistics of gun violence in the United States, which has seen over 215 mass shootings in 2024 alone.