Anti-India brigade plans bus pick-ups for people from mosques to disrupt PM Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi' event

A mass protest is being organised in Houston, Texas to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi' event on Sunday. The protesters have scheduled buses to pick up people who are against PM Modi from several mosques of Houston.

Mass protest being organised for #HowdyModi event. SUPRISE SUPRISE the bus pick-ups for those protesting against Modi & Trump are the mosques of #Houston See how this works yet? Mosques are not simple places of worship. They are places of co-ordination & control #STOPTHEBUS pic.twitter.com/HFlHvGzfrT — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) September 19, 2019

Taking to Twitter, media personality Katie Hopkins highlighted the matter. "Mass protest being organised for #HowdyModi event. SUPRISE SUPRISE the bus pick-ups for those protesting against Modi & Trump are the mosques of #Houston. See how this works yet? Mosques are not simple places of worship. They are places of co-ordination & control #STOPTHEBUS," she tweeter.

The journalist also attached details of the mosques from which the bus pick-ups were scheduled. The protest has been initiated by the International Humanitarian Foundation (IHF) and will take place in front of the NRG Stadium on Sunday (September 22) at 9 am local time. The IHF has informed that "the buses are available to transport protesters from multiple locations throughout greater Houston".

According to Hopkins, the bus locations and their timings are as follows:

1. Masjid Abubakr, 8830 Galveston Rd, Houston, TX 77034. Bus leaves at 8 AM.

2. Maryam Islamic Center, 504 Sartartia Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77479. Bus leaves at 8 AM.

3. Masjid At-Taqwa, 10415 Synott Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77498. Bus leaves at 8 AM.

4. Masjid Hamza - Mission Bend Islamic Center, 6233 Tres Lagunas Dr, Houston, TX 77083. Bus leaves at 8 AM.

5. Bear Creek Islamic Center (BCIC) I Masjid Al-Mustafa, 17250 Coventry Park Dr, Houston, TX 77084. Bus leaves at 7:30 AM.

6. The Woodlands Mosque, 15217 Sunset Trail, The Woodlands, TX 77384. Bus leaves at 7:30 AM.

7. Islamic Center of Baytown, 4000 Emmet Hutto Boulevard, Baytown, TX 77521. Bus leaves at 7:30 AM

8. MAS Katy Center. 1800 Baker Rd, Houston, TX 77094. Bus leaves at 7:30 AM

9. Madrasah Islamiah, 6665 Bintliff Dr, Houston, TX 77074. Bus leaves at 8 AM.

10. Al-Noor Society of Houston, 6443ED Prestwood Dr, Houston, TX 77081. Bus leaves at 8 AM

11. Islamic Education Center (IEC), Voss Rd, Houston, TX 77057. Bus leaves at 8 AM

12. Pearland Islamic Center, Rd, Pearland, TX 77581. Bus leaves at 8 AM.

13. Masjid Al Salam, 167, Spring, TX 77379. Bus leaves at 7:30 AM

A unique cultural programme with close to 400 performers, 27 groups and two original songs is being organised for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

PM Modi will visit the US from September 21 until September 27 and the two cities on his itinerary are Houston in Texas and then New York. PM Modi will leave for the US late on Friday night. During his visit, he will meet US President Donald Trump, address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), engage in 20 bilateral meetings, participate in Climate Change summit among his other engagements.