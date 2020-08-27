Around 50% Chinese citizens like PM Narendra Modi government, reveals Global Times survey

A survey conducted by Global Times, a mouthpiece of the Chinese government, has revealed that most of the Chinese are more happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government than their own leaders. According to the survey, around 50% Chinese praised PM Modi's government in India, while 50% people are in favour of Beijing.

The survey showed that about 70% Chinese believe that anti-China sentiment has increased in India, while around 30% respondents said that the relations between Beijing and New Delhi will improve in the fututre. Around 9% respondents said that the improvement in ties between India and China will not last for long, while 25% said that the relations between two countries will remain strong for a long time.

Meanwhile, China's largest technology company Huawei is trying to woo India by publishing big advertisements in all major newspapers of India. The Chinese tech giant is trying to prove that its relation with India is very old and Huawei has always remained committed for the well-being of India.

It is to be noted that several Chinese companies are facing action by Indian government after Galwan incident, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred by Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh. According to a report by the Financial Times, India wants to end its relationship with Huawei and other Chinese companies in a phased manner. Though Indian government has not imposed a formal ban, but telecom companies operating in India have been asked to stop using Chinese equipment.

It is to be noted that Huawei is already facing a complete ban in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand has also imposed a partial ban on the Chinese company. Huawei CFO Meng Wenzhou is facing extradition proceedings in Canada and the US is seeking his custody over alleged violations of Iran sanctions. Canada and China are busy in a diplomatic war and Huawei has is caught in the crossfire. This also also of the reasons why Huawei is trying to protect its business interests in India.