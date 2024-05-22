At Least 40 Killed In Fresh Gunmen Attack In North-Central Nigeria

At least 40 people died on Tuesday in an attack by gunmen on Zurak village in north-central Plateau state of Nigeria. The clash between herders and farmers are very common in the region, as per report by Reuters. In a combat by authorities seven assailants were neutralised while fleeing gang killed nine people and burnt down several houses.

According to a report by Reuters quoting Plateau police spokesperson Alfred Alabo, the armed men, locally known as bandits, attacked Zurak and Dakai villages late Monday while fleeing an "aggressive onslaught" by security agents in the Bangalala forest of Wase local government area.

The spokesperson added that more law enforcement authorities are deployed in the area for further safety of the villagers.

Residents claim the death toll is much higher, telling Reuters that dozens of gunmen stormed the village on motorcycles. The locals recounted that the attackers shot indiscriminately and abducted an unknown number of people. The also set many houses on fire.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet. As per news agency Associated Press, the attacks are similar to the ongoing violence in the area due to conflicts over water and land between nomadic herders and farmers. These raids have killed hundreds of people in the region over the years.

As per reports, attacks for ransom are widespread in the area, the assailants particularly target villages, schools and travellers, demanding millions of naira in ransom.